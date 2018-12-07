Clarification: Alderman-Key Missed Vote story

HOXIE, Ark. (AP) — In a story Dec. 6, The Associated Press reported that Cliff Farmer, an Arkansas political candidate who missed voting for himself in a local election, was vacationing in Florida. Farmer was…

HOXIE, Ark. (AP) — In a story Dec. 6, The Associated Press reported that Cliff Farmer, an Arkansas political candidate who missed voting for himself in a local election, was vacationing in Florida. Farmer was on a work-related trip.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.