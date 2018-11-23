202.5
Home » Trending Now » Vermont couple looking for…

Vermont couple looking for family peacock among the turkeys

By The Associated Press November 23, 2018 1:09 pm 11/23/2018 01:09pm
Share
This undated photo taken from video provided by Rene Johnson, shows the peacock known as Pea. The bird belonging to Rene and Brian Johnson in Springfield, Vt., has been missing for six weeks since it ran off with a flock of turkeys. On Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 the Johnson's posted a message on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Facebook page: "My peacock has run off with the turkeys. Do you have any suggestions on how to catch the little twerp?" (Rene Johnson via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman whose family peacock ran off with a flock of turkeys says she’s hopeful to get close enough to catch it with a net.

The peacock belonging to Rene and Brian Johnson has been on the run for six weeks.

On Wednesday, the Johnsons posted a message on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Facebook page: “My peacock has run off with the turkeys. Do you have any suggestions on how to catch the little twerp?”

Rene Johnson told WCAX-TV she thinks the bird she calls Pea was lonely so it sought turkey companions.

Johnson said Friday she got close to Pea on Thanksgiving Day, but couldn’t catch it.

Johnson says she’s worried about the cold, but she recognizes the unusual situation, which she says is “kind of funny, actually.”

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Funny & Weird News Living News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500