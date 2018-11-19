Home » Trending Now » Treasure hunter flip flops…

Treasure hunter flip flops on returning missing gold coins

By The Associated Press November 19, 2018 8:33 am 11/19/2018 08:33am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A treasure hunter has taken back a pledge to turn over 500 missing coins minted from gold found in a shipwreck off the South Carolina coast.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Tommy Thompson agreed last week to deliver the coins to a court-appointed receiver by Sunday to settle a lawsuit brought by an investor.

The paper says the deal fell apart Friday when Thompson said he has no idea how to obtain the coins.

Thompson found the S.S. Central America in 1988 after convincing more than 100 investors to fund the voyage for nearly $13 million.

Thompson never repaid the investors. He became a fugitive and fled to Florida.

