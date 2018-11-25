202.5
State trooper who stopped speeding van helps deliver baby

By The Associated Press November 25, 2018 1:08 pm 11/25/2018 01:08pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Here’s one way to get out of speeding ticket: A North Carolina state trooper helped deliver a baby on the side of the road after pulling over a speeding van on the highway.

WRAL-TV reports that State Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Maynard pulled over a van going 85 mph (135 kph) late Saturday.

The couple in the van, Jimmy and Laura Baker, were headed to the hospital so she could give birth, but the baby had other plans and started coming before they could get there.

Maynard helped deliver the baby at roadside, calling the experience both “scary” and “rewarding.”

Baby Halyn was later taken to a hospital. Jimmy Baker says his wife and their newborn are both doing well.

