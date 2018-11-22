202.5
Home » Trending Now » Money laundering: Dutch police…

Money laundering: Dutch police find cash in washing machine

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 12:01 pm 11/22/2018 12:01pm
Share

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch police who found 350,000 euros ($400,000) hidden inside a washing machine have detained a man on suspicion of — what else? — money laundering.

Police said in a statement Thursday that officers were checking a house in western Amsterdam on Monday for unregistered residents when they found the valuable laundry load.

A photo displayed on the police website showed bundles of bank notes, mainly 20- and 50-euro bills, crammed into the drum.

The officers also found a money-counting machine, a gun and several cell phones.

The 24-year-old suspect’s name was not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News Trending Now World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500