Animal control officers, nearby helpers catch loose chicken

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine animal control officer had been on a mission to find a loose chicken when he decided to whack a few branches, exposing a black fowl lurking below.

The Kennebec Journal reports that Paul Frye on Thursday solicited the help of another officer and two nearby citizens to wrangle the bird, saying it took four people to not “look stupid doing it.”

The bird was captured and is being cared for at Officer Brad Chase’s home. Police say it had been roaming the area for weeks. They’re not sure who it belongs to.

Frye says the department has received more calls about loose chickens in recent years because more people are raising birds at home farms. Chase had to catch another chicken in March.

