202
Home » Trending Now » Woman dies in crash…

Woman dies in crash while leaving cemetery

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 10:06 am 10/10/2018 10:06am
Share

PITTSFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say an 84-year-old woman was killed in a car crash while leaving a cemetery.

Authorities say the crash happened at Pittsfield Village Cemetery on Sept. 29.

Police say Lorraine Sulham was driving up a gravel hill at the cemetery around 9 a.m. when her car began to go off the road. Sulham put her vehicle in reverse to correct the issue, and her car ended up rolling down an embankment.

Sulham died at the scene. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Her funeral was held Friday, and she was buried at the Pittsfield cemetery.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500