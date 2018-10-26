202
Passenger says bus driver lost for hours during trip to NYC

By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 12:02 pm 10/26/2018 12:02pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — A passenger says a Greyhound bus driver on a trip to New York City got lost in Cleveland and drove in circles for several hours before returning to the city’s terminal.

WOIO-TV reports Arin Choo says he and other passengers began asking the driver questions Tuesday night when they noticed seeing the same sights over and over again. Choo says the driver eventually conceded he was lost and returned to the Cleveland bus terminal where he dropped off two passengers he claimed were disruptive.

Choo says the passengers were just trying to be helpful and wondered why the driver didn’t have GPS.

The bus arrived in New York City around noon Wednesday, 4 ½ hours late.

A Greyhound spokeswoman told The Associated Press the company is looking into the matter.

