Motorists stunned as metal balls roll down Seattle street

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 7:47 pm 10/18/2018 07:47pm
SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Seattle temporarily closed a street after motorists were stunned by dozens of large metal balls that spilled out of a truck and cascaded down the street, damaging several cars.

A video taken by a person at the scene Wednesday afternoon shows the balls loudly bouncing and rolling down the street as a driver slowly backs up, apparently attempting to escape the onslaught.

The Seattle Times reports that police spokesman Patrick Michaud said the balls appeared to be “really big ball bearings” and that it was unclear what caused the load of them to fall out of the truck.

Several cars were damaged but no injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

