Key West’s wacky and decadent Fantasy Fest is in full swing

By The Associated Press October 25, 2018 12:12 pm 10/25/2018 12:12pm
This year's lineup has included almost 100 events, including the Zombie Bike Ride and Friday night's Masquerade March.

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — It’s party time in the Florida Keys during the islands’ annual 10-day festival known as Fantasy Fest.

The fun kicked off last weekend with a coronation ball for the king and queen and culminates with a weekend parade expected to draw more than 60,000 people.

Fantasy Fest began in 1979 when a small group of Key Westers were looking to bolster business between the summer and winter seasons.

