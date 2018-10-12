202
Home » Trending Now » Home where witch trials…

Home where witch trials victim John Proctor lived for sale

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 4:16 pm 10/12/2018 04:16pm
Share
In this Sept. 17, 2018, photo provided by J Barrett & Company, a house in Peabody, Mass., built in 1638 that was once home to John Proctor, a victim of the Salem witch trials, is shown. The six-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Peabody, which at the time was part of Salem, is on the market for $600 thousand. (Joseph Cipoletta/ Barrett & Company via AP)

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A house where a victim of the Salem witch trials once lived is on the market for $600,000 just in time for Halloween.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot (371-sqare-meter) home built in 1638 was once the home of John Proctor, who was convicted of witchcraft and hanged in 1692. The six-bedroom, two-bathroom home is in Peabody, which at the time was part of Salem.

Real estate agent Joe Cipoletta, of J. Barrett and Co., said some parts of the original structure, including wooden beams, are still visible. It has been modernized and includes an in-ground pool.

The home’s owner died earlier this month.

Michael Bonfanti, vice president of the Peabody Historical Society, tells The Salem News the organization is looking into whether it’s feasible to purchase the home and make it a public resource.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500