202
Home » Trending Now » Flight delayed after woman…

Flight delayed after woman brings squirrel on plane

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 7:02 am 10/10/2018 07:02am
7 Shares

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police had to remove a woman who brought an “emotional support squirrel” on a Frontier Airlines flight headed from Orlando, Florida, to Cleveland.

Frontier says the passenger had noted in her reservation that she was bringing an emotional support animal with her on Flight 1612 Tuesday night. But she did not indicate it was a squirrel.

The airline says rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed. The airline says police were called when the passenger refused to leave the plane.

Police requested the other passengers disembark while officers dealt with the woman, who was eventually escorted into the main terminals.

The flight left for Cleveland about two hours later.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets emotional support emotional support animals Funny & Weird News Living News National News squirrel Trending Now
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500