‘Edgy’ haunted house suspends actors for mock rapes

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 11:09 am 10/16/2018 11:09am
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Complaints from visitors about being pushed onto a mattress where actors simulated raping them at an “edgy” haunted house in northeast Ohio has led to the suspension of the actors involved.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Akron Fright Fest owner Jeremy Caudill says he was “shocked and appalled” when he learned Monday what had happened over the weekend at his haunted house in Summit County’s Springfield Township.

Some visitors complained to the newspaper they were injured by actors who shoved them. Two customers said they were pushed onto a mattress where actors simulated rape.

Caudill says he’s still determining what happened and promises additional security and monitoring going forward.

Fright Fest is advertised as a hands-on experience with actors getting physical and swearing amid “risque scenes.”

