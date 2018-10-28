202
Baseball team’s name makes a stink, takes off like a rocket

By The Associated Press October 28, 2018 10:57 am 10/28/2018 10:57am
MADISON, Ala. (AP) — A new Alabama minor league baseball team’s name is taking off like a rocket after making a big stink.

Meet the Madison-based Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Al.com reports the team held an event Saturday to unveil their new logo and start merchandise sales. They will begin playing in 2020.

“The name has gone viral,” said managing partner Ralph Nelson. Nelson told the newspaper they had already received merchandise requests from 30 countries around the world.

The team’s logo features a racoon lifting off in a trash-can like rocket.

A team press release said official team colors included “Space Black, Rocket Red, Sky Blue and Trashcan Gray.”

A California-based marketing firm helped developed the concept, which pays homage to the region’s aerospace industry. And trash pandas.

