Police in New Jersey search for alligator on the loose

By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 5:25 am 09/19/2018 05:25am
MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are warning residents about an alligator that’s on the loose.

Authorities say the 3- to 4-foot gator was spotted along Hamburg Avenue in Mullica Township on Tuesday afternoon. Police say residents should be careful letting small pets outside.

Animal protection workers are helping police search for the alligator. Anyone who saw it is asked to contact Mullica police.

It isn’t clear where the gator escaped from.

Animals & Pets Funny & Weird News Living News National News Trending Now
