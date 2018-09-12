202
Kangaroo gets the jump on Mississippi owners and flees

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 11:45 am 09/12/2018 11:45am
HARRISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A kangaroo is on the run — or maybe the jump — in central Mississippi.

The Simpson County sheriff’s office says deputies have been looking for a 10-month-old kangaroo since he bolted from his new owners only minutes after arriving in Mississippi. The Shute family says they bought the kangaroo, named Ricky, from an online auction and were giving him a treat Friday when he escaped.

Ricky has been sighted several times, including once by a woman who initially reported seeing a deer with short front legs.

However, no one has been able to catch the kangaroo because he’s just too fast.

