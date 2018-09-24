Dense swarm of bats causes flap at Vienna airport

202
By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 8:48 am 09/24/2018 08:48am
BERLIN (AP) — Birds are a well-known hazard for airport operators, but Vienna airport officials have had to deal with different winged intruders: a swarm of bats.

Airport spokesman Peter Kleemann told the Austria Press Agency on Monday that the dense swarm of bats descended on one runway for about 45 minutes Wednesday evening. As a safety precaution, another runway was used for takeoffs and landings, affecting four flights and causing a few slight delays.

Airport firefighters saw off the mammals by spraying a fine mist of water over the runway. Kleemann said Vienna airport hasn’t previously experienced a similar incident, and officials are looking into causes. He said that there was no risk to passengers.

He was confirming a report in the Heute newspaper on the incident.

