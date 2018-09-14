202
Art teacher wears same dress to promote sustainability

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 5:50 am 09/14/2018 05:50am
MOORESTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey art teacher has pledged to wear the same outfit for 100 days to teach students about sustainability.

William W. Allen Middle School teacher Julia Mooney tells WPVI-TV that wearing a different outfit each day is “very wasteful” and that the fashion industry is a “huge polluter.”

The art teacher wears an apron during class time to avoid stains. Mooney says she washes the dress and even has a backup.

Mooney ultimately hopes her sustainability project will serve as an example for students. She plans to continue documenting her progress and sharing lessons about green practices through an Instagram page .

