202
Home » Trending Now » State police: Whale capsizes…

State police: Whale capsizes boat; no injuries reported

By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 9:22 am 08/17/2018 09:22am
Share

DEAL, N.J. (AP) — State Police say a whale caused a 20-foot boat to capsize in waters off the New Jersey coast.

No injuries were reported in the capsizing, which occurred Thursday about a mile off of Deal in Monmouth County.

Officials say it appears that the whale breached beneath the boat, causing it to capsize and knocking two occupants overboard. The names of those people, who were fishing at the time, were not released.

In a social media post , state police jokingly stated that “charges against the whale are pending its apprehension.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500