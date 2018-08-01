202
Python that went missing during California fire is found

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 2:10 am 08/01/2018 02:10am
In this Monday, July 30, 2018, photo provided by Redding Reptiles, reptile manager and co-owner Ryan Allinger moves Eres, a 14-foot female python, from her temporary transport tub into her accustomed enclosure at the reptile store in Redding, Calif. Sandra Dodge-Streich, owner of Redding Reptiles, says the snake was placed in a plastic bin and brought to a home after flames from the Carr Fire moved closer last week. She says the lavender albino reticulated python slithered out of the bin sometime Saturday. It was found Monday coiled up in a milk crate. (Sandra Dodge-Streich/Redding Reptiles via AP)

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California neighborhood can breathe a sigh of relief now that a 14-foot python that went missing after a pet store was evacuated during a wildfire has been found safe.

Sandra Dodge-Streich, owner of Redding Reptiles, says the snake was placed in a plastic bin and brought to a home after flames moved closer last week. She says the lavender albino reticulated python named Eres slithered out of the bin Saturday.

During a search of the neighborhood in South Redding, residents were urged to keep their small pets indoors — though Dodge-Streich said the snake really only has an appetite for chickens.

She tells the Record Searchlight newspaper that Eres was discovered Monday coiled up in a milk crate.

She says the snake is doing well.

Information from: Record Searchlight, http://redding.com

