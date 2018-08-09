Missy Elliott praises woman’s karaoke version of ‘Work It’

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman’s karaoke version of Missy Elliott’s hit song “Work It” has become an internet sensation, even drawing praise from Elliott. Mary Halsey, of West Warwick, recently performed…

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman’s karaoke version of Missy Elliott’s hit song “Work It” has become an internet sensation, even drawing praise from Elliott.

Mary Halsey, of West Warwick, recently performed a version of the 2002 hit at an outdoor party at a park and posted the performance on her Facebook page.

Elliott reposted Halsey’s video on Twitter and Instagram and wrote: “I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER.”

She added that Halsey “straight killed” the song.

Halsey’s video had been shared more than 140,000 times and had 7.1 million views as of Thursday.

Halsey, a recreation assistant at a nursing and rehabilitation facility, says she knew the video would be big “but I had no idea it would be this big.”

