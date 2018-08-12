202
Dog running on interstate can’t resist lure of stuffed teddy

By The Associated Press August 12, 2018 5:46 pm 08/12/2018 05:46pm
In this image provided by the Massachusetts State Police, a Doberman pinscher lies next to a stuffed teddy bear thrown to it by a state trooper in a successful effort to lure if off the highway, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, along Interstate 291 in Springfield, Mass. The dog has been returned, unharmed, to the owner, who lives near the highway. (Massachusetts State Police via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A dog could not resist being lured away from a busy Massachusetts highway by a teddy bear.

The Massachusetts State Police got multiple calls of a dog dashing through traffic on Interstate 291 in Springfield on Sunday morning.

MassLive.com reports Trooper Corey Brown responded and saw a Doberman pinscher running down a lane. Brown grabbed a stuffed pink teddy bear from his cruiser. The dog loved it and grabbed it quickly, following commands to sit. The dog has been returned, unharmed, to the owner, who lives near the highway.

In May, a trooper in Worcester pulled a similar move by luring a dog off the highway with homemade deer jerky.

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

