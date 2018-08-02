202
Do you realize how cute you were driving? Police stop tot

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 3:01 pm 08/02/2018 03:01pm
In this July 31, 2018 photo, Grayson Salerno, 1, is pulled over for driving without a license, but he got off with a "cuteness warning" in Malden, Mass. Police in the Boston suburb said they staged the traffic stop after spotting Salerno driving a red toy Mercedes convertible along a sidewalk. (Cori-Devan Salerno via AP)

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A 1-year-old motorist has been pulled over for driving without a license — but he got off with a “cuteness warning.”

Police in the Boston suburb of Malden say they staged the traffic stop Tuesday afternoon after spotting Grayson Salerno driving a red toy Mercedes convertible along a sidewalk.

An officer pulled his cruiser behind Grayson, switched on the blue flashing lights and pretended to write a ticket.

Photos and video of the incident have been widely shared on social media.

Grayson’s mother, Cori Salerno, says she’s tickled the mock misdemeanor has made so many people smile.

It’s doubtful the young offender understands the charge. He was wearing a T-shirt with the inscription: “I have literally no idea what you are saying.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

