202
Home » Trending Now » Colorado sheriff urges travelers…

Colorado sheriff urges travelers to lock car in bear country

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 9:13 am 08/02/2018 09:13am
Share

CONIFER, Colo. (AP) — Travelers in Colorado are being urged to lock their cars when they’re in bear country.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado posted a video on Facebook that shows what can happen when a car is left unlocked and a bruin smells treats inside.

An officer used a rope to open the door and awaken the bear, which seemed to enjoy the food contents of a small station wagon before taking a nap. A half-eaten banana was left behind as the bear ran off into the woods.

The sheriff’s office wrote it’s “pawsitively sure” locking the door reduces the chances of losing important items and having a vehicle trashed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500