Buzz off! Bees swarm Times Square hot dog stand

By The Associated Press August 28, 2018 5:30 pm 08/28/2018 05:30pm
This photo provided by Elizabeth Yannone shows a section of a street in Times Square, cordoned off after being swarmed by bees in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. The swarm of bees caused a brief commotion in Times Square after they made their home atop a hot dog stand. The New York Police Department's bee keepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the bees. (Elizabeth Yannone via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A swarm of bees had caused a brief commotion in Times Square in New York City after they made their home atop a hot dog stand.

It happened at 43rd Street and Broadway at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The New York Police Department’s bee keepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the bees.

WABC-TV shows thousands of bees crowding the top of the vendor’s umbrella as a beekeeper sucks them into a hose.

In a tweet, the NYPD said that “no tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

