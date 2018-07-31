202
Home » Trending Now » Marilyn Manson handcuffed in…

Marilyn Manson handcuffed in Maine, but it’s just a joke

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 3:34 pm 07/31/2018 03:34pm
Share

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — No, Marilyn Manson didn’t get arrested in Bangor, Maine.

The Bangor Police Department says Manson and an officer were joking around when the rocker was briefly handcuffed. A video of the handcuffing was posted to Manson’s Instagram account.

Lt. Tim Cotton took to Facebook to say it was good, clean fun. He also quips the officer, Curtis Grenier, is no longer allowed to work backstage “except during Lord of the Dance or anything related to Disney.”

Manson and Rob Zombie performed Sunday night, wrapping up a three-day Impact Festival featuring rockers such as Anthrax and Slayer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Funny & Weird News Music News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500