202
Home » Trending Now » Judge orders man who…

Judge orders man who knocked over toilet to shovel manure

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 12:03 am 07/31/2018 12:03am
Share

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A judge known for unique sentences has ordered a man who knocked over a port-a-potty to clean manure out of animal pens at a county fairgrounds in Ohio.

Judge Michael Cicconetti recently suspended most of a 120-day jail sentence for 18-year-old Bayley Toth, who pleaded guilty and was convicted of criminal mischief, in favor of the creative punishment of cleaning up waste from animals at Lake County’s fairgrounds.

The Municipal Court judge compared Toth’s actions to those of an animal, saying “you act like an animal, you’re going to take care of animals.”

Authorities say the Painesville man spent a night with friends knocking over objects, including a port-a-potty, at a park.

Court officials say Toth defended himself in the case. No public phone listing could be found for him.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500