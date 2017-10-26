201.5
Home » Latest News » Trending Now » Teens dressed as bushes…

Teens dressed as bushes face arrest over pre-Halloween prank

By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 9:50 am 10/26/2017 09:50am
Share

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Teenagers who are getting a jump on Halloween by dressing up as bushes and surprising people in a New Jersey park could face arrest.

The Union County Police Department fears the self-proclaimed “Rahway Bushmen” could cause someone to fall and sue the county.

Two of the high school students cover camouflage suits with brush while a third acts as lookout. They stand in Rahway River Park and say “hi” to unsuspecting visitors.

One of the teens, who would not give their names, told NJ.com it’s more or less an idea to try to make people smile.

Elisa Rodriguez, who heard funny voices and ruffling of leaves, says it was hilarious and the teens should be applauded.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News Latest News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest