Amtrak working to restore service it suspended

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

September 15, 2022, 7:16 AM

Now that a tentative deal has been reached to avert a national freight rail strike, Amtrak said it is working to restore service.

Amtrak issued the following statement:

Amtrak is working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures. Will provide update soon as information becomes available.”

Amtrak had preemptively suspended some service on Thursday, in anticipation of the strike.

Acela service would not have been affected by a strike since it operates on different tracks.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

