Amtrak working to restore service it suspended

Now that a tentative deal has been reached to avert a national freight rail strike, Amtrak said it is working to restore service.

Amtrak issued the following statement:

Amtrak is working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures. Will provide update soon as information becomes available.”

Amtrak had preemptively suspended some service on Thursday, in anticipation of the strike.

Acela service would not have been affected by a strike since it operates on different tracks.