Home » Travel News » Qantas flight from NY…

Qantas flight from NY to Sydney will mark world’s longest nonstop flight

ABC Radio | @ABCRadio

October 18, 2019, 9:12 AM

(NEW YORK) — The world’s longest nonstop flight will take to the skies Friday night.

The flight, operated by Qantas, is scheduled to leave from New York at 9 p.m. on Friday and arrive in Sydney, Australia shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, making the trip a total of 20 hours.

The Australian carrier has dubbed the test flight “Project Sunrise,” and plans to gather information from the marathon journey.

Qantas says researchers will be both on board the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and on the ground examining how passengers and crew members handle the long flight.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Australia News Business & Finance Latest News Living News National News Travel News World News
qantas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up