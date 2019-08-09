Taco Bell cuts ceremonial ribbon made from hot sauce packets, opens boutique hotel

Taco Bell's new boutique hotel is open for business.

(PALM SPRINGS, Calif.) — Taco Bell’s new boutique hotel is open for business.

Reservations for The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, located in tony Palm Springs, California, sold out in just two minutes when they went online in June.

The pop-up resort will be open for a limited time, and according to the company, fans are traveling from 21 states to check out the “Tacoasis” and “unique hotel experience.”

Those lucky guests can catch some rays while lounging in the Fire! Pool, sipping specialty cocktails like the Strawberry Sangria Baja Blast Pop and get themselves looking sharp with “Baja Manis” and “Fire Fades” from the on-site salon. There’s also a custom gift shop with limited-edition swimsuits, hot sauce, commemorative shirts, fire sunglasses and more.

On Thursday, Palm Springs city council members, local dignitaries and fans looked on as a ceremonial ribbon made from hot sauce packets was cut, officially marking the hotel as open for business.

The chain restaurant’s foray into the hospitality industry is a unique way to connect with their fans. In 2017, the brand released a limited-edition fashion line with Forever 21.

“The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date,” Taco Bell’s chief global brand officer Marisa Thalberg said in a statement when the hotel was announced. “It will be fun, colorful, flavorful and filled with more than what our fans might expect.”

“Also, just like some of our most sought-after food innovation, this hotel brings something entirely new for lucky fans to experience and enjoy,” she added.

