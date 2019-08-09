Google to give refunds for price drops on flights for a limited time

Google Flights, one of the search engine's tabs, is betting that it can guarantee ticket prices won't go down -- and will refund the fare difference if it does, at least for a limited time.

(NEW YORK) — Google Flights, one of the search engine’s tabs, is betting that it can guarantee ticket prices won’t go down — and will refund the fare difference if it does, at least for a limited time.

The company unveiled the promotion for flights on Thursday as it announced a new slate of travel-related features for customers that will be accessible through the browser and through Google’s Maps app. The offer goes through Labor Day.

“We’re confident that for certain flights, the price you’re seeing is the lowest available,” a Google spokesperson told ABC News. “That’s why we’re guaranteeing that if the price drops before the plane takes off, we’ll refund the difference.”

The offer represents the latest push by the tech giant to expand its reach, and comes as the company adds more personalized travel-related services.

The price guarantee applies to select U.S. domestic and international flights booked between Aug. 13 and Sept. 2, 2019. Those flights will be designated with a price guarantee badge, and travel must be completed between Aug. 13 and Nov. 24, 2019. Google will monitor the flight prices and email a link to offer a refund if the prices drops before the flight takes off.

Aside from the promotion, longer-term features on google.com/travel, are aimed to give more pricing data.

Shoppers can see the price history of a specific flight going back months. It will also predict pricing for the next few days.

For some airlines, there will be more transparency for what’s included in the fare, including checked baggage or seat selection.

For travelers willing to hand over personal data, Google can personalize travel arrangements, suggesting hotels based on your previous searches or bookings, or their proximity to points of interest you’ve searched.

Google Maps has also been enhanced to include trip reservations for flights, hotels and restaurants. The app will make suggestions based on prior searches and bookings.

The Timeline feature has also been updated to allow you to document your trip and export the information to your friends and contacts.

“You can also add notes to the places on your list to make sure your loved ones know exactly what you liked, did, and ate,” the statement said.

