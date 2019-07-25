Thanks to Airbnb, ‘Twilight’ fans can now sleep at Bella Swan’s house

If you're a starry-eyed young person in love with a sparkly, charming vampire — or just wish you were — Airbnb has just the place for you.

(OREGON) — If you’re a starry-eyed young person in love with a sparkly, charming vampire — or just wish you were — Airbnb has just the place for you.

The home rental company has just listed the “Twilight” Swan House: that’s right, the quaint home of Charlie and Bella Swan as seen in the first “Twilight” movie can now be yours — albeit temporarily — for $330 per night, minus taxes and fees.

The five-bedroom, 1930s-era home, located in Saint Helens, Oregon, has become a tourist attraction since the first movie in the saga, starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, hit theaters.

The listing entices: “No matter whose team you’re on, you can probably agree on one thing: a memorable stay awaits as you recreate your favorite movie moments.”

Airbnb’s website continues, “Dine at Charlie’s actual dining table that was used in filming. Sleep in Bella’s bedroom! Team Edward? — Sleep in the ‘lookout’ room, overlooking the front yard, which is where Bella looks out the window to see Edward parked. Team Jacob? — Sleep in the ‘Jacob Black guest room,’ located off the main entry downstairs.”

The home’s owners had their interior rehabbed to match what you see in the movie — and even set up some cardboard cutouts of the stars for your selfie-taking pleasure.

