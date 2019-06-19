You can get into Disney World as early as 6 a.m. this fall

The mornings are going to be a little more magical this fall at Walt Disney World.

Starting Sept. 1, guests staying at Disney Resort hotels can enter the parks as early as 6 a.m.

The “extra, Extra Magic Hours” vary by park. Disney’s Hollywood Studios — including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Toy Story Land attractions and more — from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and its experiences are subject to capacity); Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park — including Pandora — The World of Avatar and other attractions throughout the park — from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily; and Magic Kingdom park from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily.

What’s a little missed shut eye when you’re piloting the Millennium Falcon anyway?

In addition to Disney resort guests, guests of the following properties can use extra, Extra Magic Hours: Walt Disney World Swan Hotel, Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel, Shades of Green Resort, Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels, Four Seasons Resort Orlando, Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria Orlando.



