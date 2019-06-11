202
Miami has a 7-acre hidden lagoon no one knows about

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio June 11, 2019 2:22 pm 06/11/2019 02:22pm
Zoltan Present

(MIAMI) — Laguna Sole is a 7-acre man-made lagoon hidden in North Miami.

The lagoon is part of a 184-acre, $4 billion development called Sole Mia.

It was developed by two real estate families, the LeFranks and the Soffers.

Laguna Sole has crystal-clear water that mimics that color of the water in the Caribbean.

It is the size of 21 Olympic-sized swimming pools, and it’s 12 feet deep in the center.

The lagoon even has its own man-made island.

Amenities at the lagoon include paddle boards, kayaks and luxury loungers.

Laguna Sole uses 30 times less water than an 18-hole golf course and uses 100 times fewer chemicals than a pool, according to the developers.

The lagoon is available to the residents of the Shoreline at Sole Mia and their guests.

