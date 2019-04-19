Vacation site offers free flights for teachers

Does anyone deserve a vacation more than a teacher? One vacation site is giving away free flights to Mexico to 50 teachers and their guests.

(NEW YORK) — Does anyone deserve a vacation more than a teacher?

We think not. And CheapCaribbean.com agrees.

The site is giving away free flights to Mexico to 50 teachers and their guests.

Simply sign up at Beach4Teach Club by May 9. On the last day of Teacher Appreciation Week, May 10, members of the site will receive an email to register for free flights to Mexico.

The Beach4Teach Club is CheapCaribbean’s membership program offering year-round, exclusive beach deals, upgrades and packages for teachers. The membership is free to join and 3,000 new teacher members have singed up since the free flight promotion began, according to CheapCaribbean.com.

Members must select dates for a 6+-night trip to a Zoetry, Breathless Secrets, Reflect, Now or Sunscape resort in Mexico; and travel July 10 to Dec. 31, 2019, with select blackout dates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.