202
Home » Travel News » Galveston leaders earmark funds…

Galveston leaders earmark funds to develop East End Lagoon

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 12:05 pm 04/01/2019 12:05pm
Share
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, a flock of gulls and black skimmers take flight as a fisherman uses a casting net near a sandbar in the East End Lagoon off of Boddeker Road in Galveston, Texas. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — City leaders in Galveston have approved funding to develop the East End Lagoon in an effort to attract more visitors to the nature area.

The Galveston County Daily News reported Monday that developing the 684-acre (276.811-hectare) lagoon has been an ongoing project for at least 10 years. The Galveston City Council on Thursday earmarked up to $50,000 annually, for eight years, to help the city’s park board develop the site.

Documents indicate the Galveston Park Board of Trustees plans to start by building an educational pavilion and an observation pier. Later phases include additional walking trails, an RV park and a paid offshore fishing facility.

The board is seeking a $1.4 million federal grant from money being distributed to aid cleanup from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill off Louisiana.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Travel News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!