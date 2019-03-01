202
West Texas: world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool reopens

By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 12:40 pm 03/01/2019 12:40pm
FILE - In this July 23, 2012, file photo, a swimmer dives into the spring-fed pool at Balmorhea State Park in Balmorhea, Texas. The iconic spring-fed swimming pool in West Texas that closed last year for repairs has reopened following $2 million in upgrades. (Heather Leiphart/Odessa American via AP, File)

BALMORHEA, Texas (AP) — An iconic spring-fed swimming pool in West Texas that closed last year for repairs has reopened following $2 million in upgrades.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on Friday announced Balmorhea (bal-mor-RAY’) State Park’s pool is open to the public again.

The pool was built in the 1930s by the federal Civilian Conservation Corps and is fed by San Solomon Springs. The pool closed last May following a partial collapse during cleaning. Experts blamed erosion linked to flow from the springs.

The site, touted as the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool, is located 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of Midland. The 3.5 million-gallon (13.25 million liters) pool is up to 25 feet (7.62 meters) deep.

Donations helped pay for the repairs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

