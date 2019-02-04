202
Chicago’s O’Hare Airport was busiest US airport in 2018

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio February 4, 2019 8:51 am 02/04/2019 08:51am
(CHICAGO) — Chicago’s O’Hare Airport has reclaimed the title of the busiest airport in the U.S.

ABC’s Chicago station WLS-TV reports O’Hare had more than 900,000 arrivals and departures in 2018, dethroning Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson Airport to take the top spot. In all, O’Hare saw a record 105 million passengers go through its doors last year.

The rise in air traffic is partly due to the addition of nearly 50 new routes, according to the city of Chicago.

