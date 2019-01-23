202
Home » Travel News » Detroit airport reopens after…

Detroit airport reopens after 14-hour icy weather shutdown

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 12:09 pm 01/23/2019 12:09pm
Share
Ice blankets a windshield in downtown Kalamazoo, Mich. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Icy roadways has led to crashes and prompted some school districts to close for the day Wednesday. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Detroit’s main airport has reopened after icy weather prompted officials to shut down flights for about 14 hours amid freezing rain.

A statement from Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus says it reopened midmorning Wednesday after being closed about 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration says some arriving flights are expected to be delayed an average of 5 hours.

The shutdown stranded travelers, with dozens of flights Tuesday night and more Wednesday canceled or delayed.

Maintenance crews had been treating taxiways and runways at the airport leading up to the shutdown, but deicing fluid became diluted and ineffective. The airport says one runway reopened to start and others were opening later.

Icy roadways led to crashes. Hundreds of Michigan schools closed Wednesday, including Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Travel News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500