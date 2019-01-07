202.5
Guests return to Maui resort after brush fire evacuation

By The Associated Press January 7, 2019 1:21 pm 01/07/2019 01:21pm
WAILEA, Hawaii (AP) — Guests at a Maui resort are returning to their suites after a brush fire prompted an evacuation.

Hotel Wailea spokeswoman Christy Stesky says resort operations are back to normal Monday morning.

Maui officials say the resort was evacuated Sunday when the brush fire threatened the hotel. Some area residents were also evacuated and later allowed to return to their homes.

Officials say winds that fanned the fast-moving flames died down early Monday. Officials say there are no injuries or property damage reported.

Stesky says the resort made arrangements for their guests to spend the night in area hotels.

More than 30 people, mostly tourists, went to a shelter. By Monday morning, a family of five remained in the shelter.

