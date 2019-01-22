202
Home » Travel News » Flight or fright? Here…

Flight or fright? Here are the best and worst airlines when it comes to passenger complaints

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 22, 2019 5:00 am 01/22/2019 05:00am
Share

U.S. airlines took a beating in early 2018 amid several high-profile clashes with disgruntled passengers, and they appear to have responded accordingly.

Complaints lodged against major U.S. air carriers hit a five-month low of 635 incidents in October, the most-recent reporting period available, and were down roughly 12 percent on a per-passenger basis when compared to the same 31-day span in 2017. The declines followed a flurry of disputes that crested in April 2017 when security personnel dragged a passenger off an over-booked United Airlines flight, an incident that generated international headlines and forced many carriers to recast their customer service policies.

Some 34.3 percent of the U.S. airline complaints fielded between Oct. 2017 and Oct. 2018 involved flight cancellations, delays or deviations from a carrier’s schedule, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was off about a percentage point from 2017, when 35 percent of complaints filed against U.S. air carriers…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Living News Travel News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500