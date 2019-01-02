$2M goal met to repair Balmorhea State Park pool in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An oil and gas company operating in West Texas has donated $1 million to reach the fundraising goal for repairs to what’s touted as the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool. About…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An oil and gas company operating in West Texas has donated $1 million to reach the fundraising goal for repairs to what’s touted as the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool.

About $2 million in repairs continue at Balmorhea (bal-mor-RAY’) State Park pool. Executives with Apache Corporation on Thursday presented a check to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation in Austin.

The historic pool, located 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of Midland, has been closed since last May after a partial collapse during cleaning. Experts blamed erosion linked to flow from San Solomon Springs.

Officials in August announced a fundraising effort for repairs to the pool built by the federal Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s.

Apache on Thursday pledged an additional $1 million for an endowment for Balmorhea State Park.

