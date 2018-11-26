202.5
Home » Travel News » Austria: strike forces 2-hour…

Austria: strike forces 2-hour halt to train services

By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 6:54 am 11/26/2018 06:54am
Share

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s national railway has suspended all services for two hours because of a walkout by a union in a pay dispute.

Railway operator OeBB said trains on its network were being halted from noon to 2 p.m. local time (1100 to 1300 GMT) Monday. Replacement buses were operating in some areas.

The warning strike by the Vida union went ahead after the two sides met Monday morning for another round of negotiations.

Employers are offering what they say is a 3 percent pay increase, but employee representatives argue that the offer actually amounts to considerably less, according to public broadcaster ORF.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Travel News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500