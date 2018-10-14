202
Wind, rain nixes Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta farewell launch

By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 12:43 pm 10/14/2018 12:43pm
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bad weather has cancelled the farewell launch on the final day of this year’s Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The event was called off Sunday morning after officials determined the wet and windy weather conditions on the field wouldn’t allow balloons to inflate or lift off.

Last Sunday, strong winds led to the cancellation of the evening balloon glow and the morning mass ascension.

The 47th annual event features hundreds of brightly-colored hot-air balloons.

It is held at Balloon Fiesta Park and draws about 1 million visitors every year to central New Mexico.

