Dallas Love Field to open 3rd airport parking garage

By The Associated Press October 25, 2018 2:00 pm 10/25/2018 02:00pm
FILE - This Oct. 29, 2013, file photo, shows Dallas' Love Field airpot. Love Field in November will open a third parking garage and add 5,000 spaces at the city-owned airport. (AP Photo/Benny Snyder, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Love Field in November will open a third parking garage and add 5,000 spaces at the city-owned airport.

Airport officials on Thursday announced Parking Garage C opens in a week — at noon next Thursday. The new garage means a total of 12,000 parking spaces at Love Field.

Dallas leaders had discussed needing another garage since restrictions against long-haul flights from Love Field expired in October 2014 — attracting more passengers. Love Field is home base for Southwest Airlines.

Garage C will accept NTTA TollTags and have a payment kiosk in the terminal. Daily standard covered parking will be $15. Uncovered roof parking is $13. Premium reserved parking is $25. Valet is $26.

The Dallas City Council on Wednesday lowered parking fees at Garages A and B, starting when the new garage opens.

