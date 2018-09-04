United Airlines immediately raising checked baggage fees

At United, the fee for the first checked bag will rise from $25 to $30 on flights within North America, the Caribbean and Central America.

United Airlines is immediately hiking checked baggage fees for flights within North America, the Caribbean and Central America.

The move comes in the wake of a decision earlier this week by JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) to raise its checked baggage fees.

At United, the fee for the first checked bag will rise from $25 to $30 on flights in all of the aforementioned regions of the world. The fee for a second checked bag will rise to $40 within the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Caribbean and Central America.

On flights to and from Canada, however, the fee for a second checked bag will jump to $50.

Customers with MileagePlus Premier status and customers who purchased their tickets with an eligible MileagePlus credit card will continue to receive complimentary checked luggage.

A spokeswoman for United said the increased checked baggage fees will go into effect on all tickets purchased starting Friday and going forward.

The United spokeswoman also said of the decision to raise checked…