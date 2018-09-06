202
Home » Travel News » Potential buyers can check…

Potential buyers can check out Harvey-damaged replica ship

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 4:39 pm 09/06/2018 04:39pm
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo photo, crews prepare the La Nina before raising it from the bottom of the bay at Lawrence Street T-head in Corpus Christi, Texas. The replica Columbus ship sank when Hurricane Harvey struck Corpus Christi in late August. The city has begun the process to sell the damaged replica. City officials have invited potential buyers to request information and tour the Nina on Sept. 14-15, 2018. (Casey Jackson /Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A city in South Texas is going to let potential buyers examine a Hurricane Harvey-damaged replica of one of the ships used by Christopher Columbus to reach the New World.

Corpus Christi officials say representatives of groups interested in preserving and restoring the Nina (NEEN’-yuh) can get a closer look next week.

The Nina was docked at Corpus Christi Marina as a tourist attraction. It partly sank as Hurricane Harvey pounded the area last summer.

It’s the last of three replicas built in the 1980s to mark the 500th anniversary of the Columbus voyage.

The volunteer Columbus Sailing Association owns the Nina, but it can no longer maintain the damaged ship.

City officials helping with the sale have invited potential buyers to request information and tour the Nina on Sept. 14-15.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Travel News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500