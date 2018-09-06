Potential buyers can check out Harvey-damaged replica ship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A city in South Texas is going to let potential buyers examine a Hurricane Harvey-damaged replica of one of the ships used by Christopher Columbus to reach the New World.…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A city in South Texas is going to let potential buyers examine a Hurricane Harvey-damaged replica of one of the ships used by Christopher Columbus to reach the New World.

Corpus Christi officials say representatives of groups interested in preserving and restoring the Nina (NEEN’-yuh) can get a closer look next week.

The Nina was docked at Corpus Christi Marina as a tourist attraction. It partly sank as Hurricane Harvey pounded the area last summer.

It’s the last of three replicas built in the 1980s to mark the 500th anniversary of the Columbus voyage.

The volunteer Columbus Sailing Association owns the Nina, but it can no longer maintain the damaged ship.

City officials helping with the sale have invited potential buyers to request information and tour the Nina on Sept. 14-15.

