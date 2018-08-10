Butch Cassidy Museum expands as visitor numbers increase

MONTPELIER, Idaho (AP) — The Butch Cassidy Museum in Montpelier, Idaho, is getting a face-lift. KIFI-TV reports museum owner Radek Konarik says between 5,000 and 6,000 people visit the museum in the 100 days it…

MONTPELIER, Idaho (AP) — The Butch Cassidy Museum in Montpelier, Idaho, is getting a face-lift.

KIFI-TV reports museum owner Radek Konarik says between 5,000 and 6,000 people visit the museum in the 100 days it is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Because of that growth, the museum is expanding. One of the back rooms, which was used for storage, has been made into another room of the museum, where an 1800s-style jail has been added.

Konarik says another expansion he’s working on for next year is a history story wall.

Konarik says other expansions will come as time and money allow.

Konarik funds the museum out of pocket, with a few donations here and there.

The museum is the last standing bank that the infamous outlaw robbed.

___

Information from: KIFI-TV, http://www.localnews8.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.