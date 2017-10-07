Last car crosses now-closed Tappan Zee Bridge north of NYC

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — There was little fanfare accompanying the opening of a new $3.9 billion bridge spanning the Hudson River north of New York City, as it also signaled the closing of the Tappan Zee Bridge.

The old bridge has been replaced by the adjacent twin-span Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The Journal News (http://lohud.us/2y0EFPW ) reports a 1929 Model A Ford Phaeton was the final vehicle to cross the old Tappan Zee Friday night.

One of the two new spans is now accommodating traffic flowing both ways between Westchester and Rockland counties in New York’s northern suburbs.

That span officially opened in late August for Rockland-bound drivers. On Friday night, Westchester-bound traffic was diverted onto the same span.

A temporary concrete divider will be used until the second span opens next year.

